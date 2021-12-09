The McLean County High School girls basketball team is restructuring their offensive philosophy this season to better accommodate their personnel with nine returning players, only three of which appeared in the majority of games last season.
With a guard heavy team, they are looking to score off of their defense according to head coach Ryan Groves.
“We will also have to knock down the outside shot this season as we don’t have a lot of size. We are quick and we will need to use that to help us create open looks. We are capable of using our quickness and high-speed approach to wear teams down and take advantage of their fatigue.”
The Lady Cougars opened the 2021-2022 season with a win and a loss at home before going on the road to end the week.
The Lady Cougars fell 56-41 to Greenwood on Nov. 30 before bouncing back for a 46-40 victory over Hancock County on Dec. 2. McLean County faced Trigg County at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Classic on Saturday, falling 48-36 to the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Cougars fell behind early against Greenwood last Tuesday and just could not recover. The Lady Gators had a 16-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter and were ahead 33-20 at the half. McLean County narrowed the gap in the third quarter, but struggled to maintain momentum and ultimately fell 56-41.
Natalie Patterson led the Lady Cougars with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Alyssa Burrough and Kashlynn Rice each had seven points in the game.
Burrough added three rebounds and two each in steals and assists. Rice grabbed two boards and snagged a steal. Sarah Miller had a couple three-pointers, three rebounds and a block.
Amanda Ecton had five points, 10 rebounds and an assist. Maria Blades had a three-pointer and three boards. Bree Frailley had a basket, two each in rebounds and steals along with three blocks.
Head coach Ryan Groves was pleased overall with the team’s opening performance, but noted that they have a lot of things to work on if they want to win the district championship for the second year in a row.
“I told the girls we are going to surprise teams this year. Everyone is expecting us to fall off because we graduated a really good team, but this group is tough and hard-working. They are hungry and are ready to prove people wrong. After tonight I am really excited to see where we can go.”
The tipoff against the Lady Hornets went to McLean County and Natalie Patterson quickly gave an assist to Amanda Ecton to put the Lady Cougars on the board.
McLean County had a one-point advantage at the end of the first quarter and Alyssa Burrough sank a three-pointer before assisting Maria Blades with one of the same. Bree Frailley then assisted Blades with an encore performance before Burrough took a pass on a fast break for a layup that put McLean out front 19-8.
The Lady Cougars maintained the 11-point advantage at the half with a score of 24-13. While Hancock County began to whittle away at the McLean County lead in the second half, the home team held strong and ended the game with a 46-40 win over the Lady Hornets.
Alyssa Burrough led with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kashlynn Rice and Natalie Patterson each had nine points. Patterson added seven rebounds and three steals while Rice grabbed four boards and made three thefts. Maria Blades had a couple three-pointers and five rebounds.
Amanda Ecton and Bree Frailley each had four points. Ecton also had 10 rebounds and a steal while Frailley added nine boards and two blocks. Hannah Bolton had a three-pointer along with two steals.
“It’s always good to get that first win,” stated Groves. “Especially when it’s against an opponent like Hancock County who is a well-coached team and has one of the better players in the region. We have them again Friday in the first round of the All “A” Classic so it’s good to get a win over them early to help us build confidence.”
McLean County went on the road to participate in the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Classic last Saturday. The Lady Cougars faced Trigg County with a tight first quarter to start the game before McLean County pulled away 23-16 by the half. The Lady Wildcats jumped out front by a basket by the end of the third and finished off with a 48-36 win over McLean.
Sarah Miller led the Lady Cougars with triple threes and a total of 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Hannah Bolton had a couple three-pointers with two rebounds and an assist. Kashlynn Rice had five points, a rebound, two each in steals and assists along with a block.
Alyssa Burrough and Amanda Ecton both had four points, a rebound and two steals. Bree Frailley had a basket, nine boards, an assist and two blocks. Kelsey Hodges had two points and three rebounds. Sarah Larkin had a basket while Maria Blades added two each in rebounds and steals. Natalie Patterson had nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
“I was hoping to build off our win over Hancock, but we seemed to take a step back against Trigg,” shared Groves. “We will take this game and learn from it together. Not just the players, but the coaches as well. We are in this together.”
The Lady Cougars will host Hancock County on Friday Dec. 10. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
