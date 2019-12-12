The McLean County High School girls' basketball team opened their 2019-2020 season on the road this year. The Lady Cougars beat Todd County 66-36 on Dec. 3 and achieved a 60-57 victory over South Spencer on Dec. 5. McLean County fell 43-41 in a tight game against Louisville Male on Dec. 7.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to an early lead against the Lady Rebels last Tuesday and were ahead 23-5 by the end of the first period. McLean County maintained more than double the score of Todd County through both the second and third quarters and ended the game with a 66-36 win.
Alyssa Burrough led the Lady Cougars with a couple three-pointers and a career high 21 points, two steals and a block. Bailei Walker had 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Kamryn McMahon had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and an assist. Hannah Hampton had six points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Natalie Patterson had six points, three steals and an assist. Makena Rush had four points, three rebounds and two blocks. Taylor Galloway and Laila Bell each had a basket, a board and a steal. Galloway added two assists and Bell also had a block. Bree Frailley had a free throw, three rebounds, an assist and a block.
"We wanted to get easy scoring opportunities early to build confidence and we were able to do that," shared head coach Arlando Johnson. "The second half we got away from solid defense and we must tighten that up in the future. For the first game, I was pleased with how we scored."
The Lady Cougars traveled to South Spencer in Reo, IN last Thursday and had a tight first quarter that ended with McLean having a single-point advantage. The game was knotted up at 28 by halftime and these Lady Rebels took the single-point advantage by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Cougars buckled down in the final minutes to seal the win 60-57.
Bailei Walker led McLean County with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals. Alyssa Burrough had a couple three-pointers with a total of 14 points, three assists and a steal. Kamryn McMahon also had a three and a total of 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal. Hannah Hampton had six points, four boards and two assists. Natalie Patterson also had six points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Makena Rush had a basket, a board and a steal. Bree Frailley sank a free throw and grabbed two rebounds.
"We won a tough game on the road in Indiana and our kids showed poise to overcome adversity," commented Johnson. "We got off to a solid start on offense in the first quarter, but trailed off a bit in the second. I love the fight I saw in everyone. We found a way to win and in the past that would not have been the case."
The Lady Cougars ended the week with a game against Louisville Male played at Kentucky Wesleyan College. McLean County had a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but was trailing 24-23 at the half. The game was tied up at 35 to start the final period and Louisville Male edged out 43-41for the win.
Natalie Patterson led with 11 points, two each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Makena Rush had a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and a steal. Hannah Hampton was perfect from the line with nine points, nine boards, three assists and a steal. Kamryn McMahon had five points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Bailei Walker had four points, two rebounds and a steal. Alyssa Burrough had a free throw, a rebound and a steal. Taylor Galloway sank a free throw and Bree Frailley snagged a rebound.
"I was proud the girls continued to compete and fight to the end," said Johnson. "Teams like Louisville Male will help us to improve."
The Lady Cougars played at Warren Central earlier this week and the varsity team will face Ohio County at home on Friday, Dec. 13. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
