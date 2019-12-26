The McLean County High School girls' basketball team split games on the road last week. The Lady Cougars won 41-36 at Owensboro High School on December 16, but fell 65-46 at Webster County on Dec. 17.
The Lady Red Devils were ahead by a basket at the end of the first quarter, but McLean County took the lead 17-14 by the half. The second half remained close and the Lady Cougars finished with a 41-36 victory.
Kamryn McMahon led McLean County with 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Hannah Hampton had eight points, two rebounds and a steal. Makena Rush had five each in points and boards along with four steals. Alyssa Burrough had five points and three rebounds. Hailee Johnson had a basket, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Natalie Patterson had a bucket, three rebounds and two each in steals and assists. Taylor Galloway had a basket and two boards. Bree Frailley grabbed three rebounds.
"This was a tough win," stated head coach Arlando Johnson. "We are playing with good energy, but we are not finishing layups and need to correct this to become an elite team. We need to continue to improve on details."
The Lady Cougars got behind early at Webster County and could not recover according to Johnson. The Lady Trojans took the win 65-46.
Makena Rush led McLean County with a double-double from 23 points, 17 rebounds and a steal. Hailee Johnson had eight points, three rebounds and a steal. Kamryn McMahon had six points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist. Alyssa Burrough had a three-pointer, two assists and a rebound. Hannah Hampton had a basket, four boards and a steal. Maria Blades had two free throws, two assists and a rebound. Laila Bell had a bucket while Natalie Patterson and Bree Frailley each grabbed three rebounds.
"Makena had a strong game, but we did not have the energy," shared Johnson. "In the second half, we ran out of gas. We must stay together and not make excuses."
The Lady Cougars will have their next game at home on Dec. 30 against Hopkinsville. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.
