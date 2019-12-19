The McLean County High School girls' basketball team had a couple of losses last week. The Lady Cougars fell 37-32 at Warren Central on Dec. 9 and came up short 46-44 after a hard fought battle at home against Ohio County on Dec. 13.
McLean County was down by four at the end of the first quarter and trailing 21-18 at the half against Warren Central. The Lady Dragons pulled farther away in the third and although the Lady Cougars narrowed the gap in the final minutes, Warren Central sealed the win 37-32.
Kamryn McMahon led McLean County with a three-pointer and a total of 13 points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Makena Rush had nine points, 14 rebounds, a steal and an assist. Bree Frailley had six points, three rebounds and a steal. Hannah Hampton had four points, five rebounds and six steals. Natalie Patterson grabbed two rebounds and five steals. Alyssa Burrough had a rebound, three steals and an assist. Laila Bell had a rebound.
"We were without our best player in Bailei and had a tough time scoring," commented head coach Arlando Johnson. "We must find a way to score 50 points without her. We showed fight, but had too many mistakes to overcome."
The game at home against the Lady Eagles was a fairly close affair with McLean County trailing by a bit for most of the first half. The Lady Cougars narrowed the gap to a single point by intermission and tied it up early in the third period before taking their first lead soon afterwards. The teams stayed within five points of one another and knotted the game up again several times within the last few minutes of play. The final two minutes of the game were deadlocked before the Eagles snuck in a basket with just 16 seconds left on the clock and sealed the win 46-44.
Makena Rush led with 15 points and four rebounds. Hannah Hampton had a three-pointer and eight points, four rebounds and steals, a block and an assist. Kamryn McMahon also had eight points, three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Alyssa Burrough had a couple threes with a total of six points and an assist. Natalie Patterson also had six points, a rebound, a steal and an assist. Bree Frailley had a free throw and a rebound. Taylor Galloway had a rebound.
The Lady Cougars will participate in the Delilah Gonzales Shootout at Taylor County this weekend. Their next home game is Dec. 30 against Hopkinsville. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.