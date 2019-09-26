The McLean County High School soccer team had three games at home last week. The Lady Cougars lost 7-1 to Webster County on Sept. 17 and fell 2-0 to Muhlenberg on Thursday. The team ended the week with a 3-2 win over Crittenden County last Saturday.
McLean County started out very flat and got behind early against the Lady Trojans last Tuesday, according to head coach Ricky Humphrey. Brilee Owens scored the goal with an assist from Jalee Pinkston.
Kyndal Daugherty started in goal. She had 16 saves and gave up five goals. Jayden Howard ended the game as goalie. She gave up two goals and had six saves.
"We gave up too many easy goals so we had a spirited, defensive practice on Wednesday," shared Humphrey.
The Lady Cougars played much better against Muhlenberg County on September 19. Jayden Howard was the goalie for the entire game with 16 saves.
"We gave up a goal with about five minutes to go in the first half," commented Humphrey. "We gave up the last goal with only about 30 seconds to go in the second half."
McLean County ended the week strong, getting out to a quick 2-0 lead over Crittenden County on Saturday. Hannah Hampton scored off an assist from Brilee Owens. Hannah Hampton was also credited with a second goal when Crittenden County kicked it into their own goal after Hampton had touched it last. Kyndal Daugherty scored the final goal for the Lady Cougars on a penalty kick and the game ended with a 3-2 win for McLean.
Jayden Howard started in goal, but hit her head on the goal post. Coach Humphrey replaced her with Kyndal Daugherty until the half. Daugherty had seven saves and gave up zero goals. Howard went back in at goal for the second half and ended the game with 10 saves, giving up only two goals.
"We are playing extremely well as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season," said Humphrey.
The Lady Cougars are on the road this week with a game against Russellville tonight, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The team will also travel to Breckinridge County on Saturday for a game at 11 a.m.
