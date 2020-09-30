Visiting Owensboro completed a season sweep of Apollo on Tuesday night, with the Lady Devils prevailing 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 at Eagle Arena.
Leading the way for Owensboro were Krystell Pappas (3 aces, 15 kills, 6 assists, 20 digs), Lainey Hayden (3 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 13 digs), Mia Covington (5 kills, 4 digs), Brooklyn Williams (3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Chase Mather (5 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs), Hannah Ashley (2 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (3 assists, 5 digs), and Kennedy Thompson (2 aces, 11 assists, 7 digs).
Apollo stat leaders were Havanah John (12 kills), Brylee Rhodes (8 kills, 2 blocks), Aliyah Carwile (7 kills), Allie Hargitt (21 assists), Maddi Boswell (15 assists), Tallie Satterfield (5 kills, 2 blocks), Anslee Hopewell (14 digs, 5 aces), and Abby Spong (10 digs).
OHS improved to 7-5 overall and 3-2 within the 9th District. The E-Gals had their eight-match winning streak snapped, slipping to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in district play.
OHIO SWEEPS FRANKLIN-SIMPSON
Camryn Kennedy produced 14 assists and five blocks as visiting Ohio County swept past Franklin-Simpson 2514, 28-26 in a best-of-three match in Franklin.
Other stat leaders for the Lady Eagles were Caitlyn Sampson (8 kills), Heaven Vanover (4 blocks), and Aarika Ramirez (3 blocks).
Ohio County improved to 6-4, while the Lady Wildcats dipped to 5-8.
BOYS’ SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 1, SOUTH WARREN 1
A pair of western Kentucky heavyweights played to a 1-1 draw at Deer Park.
DC’s tally came on an own goal, with the Panthers’ Declan Armistead credited with the assist.
Panthers goalkeeper Cody Clark made one save.
DC is now 7-2-1 and the Spartans are 6-0-1.
