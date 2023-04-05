Jaycee Phillips went 2-for-3 as the Muhlenberg County softball team fell 5-1 to Woodford County on Tuesday at the Florida Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach.
Abry Carver and Taylor Wilkins both went 1-for-3 with doubles for the Lady Mustangs (5-2).
Josie Davis finished with six strikeouts in the pitching loss.
Woodford County improved to 7-3.
WOODFORD COUNTY 200 000 3 — 5 7 0
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
LP-Davis. 2B-Ab. Carver, T. Wilkins (M).
MONDAY
Muhlenberg County 8, Russell County 4
Noshlynn Noe went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and scored twice in the Lady Mustangs’ win at the Florida Softball Beach Bash.
Abry Carver went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, while Ava Carver was 2-for-4 with a triple and a pair of runs. Josie Davis added two runs with a double, Macy Cotton and Sophia Wilkins both went 2-for-4.
Ava Carver struck out seven batters in the win.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 004 310 0 — 8 13 4
RUSSELL COUNTY 000 120 1 — 4 7 0
WP-Av. Carver. 2B-Davis (M). 3B-Ab. Carver, Av. Carver, Noe (M).
