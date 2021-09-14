The Whitesville Trinity High School volleyball team won its ninth game in 10 outings Monday night, as the Lady Raiders claimed a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over McLean County in Calhoun.
Cassidy Morris recorded eight kills, seven digs, six aces, one assist and one block for the Lady Raiders (13-4), while Hannah Nash had seven kills and five blocks. Kenzie McDowell added seven kills, two blocks and one dig, and Josie Aull tallied 21 assists, six digs, two kills and two aces.
Other contributors for Trinity included Georgia Howard (six digs, two kills, two aces), Taylor Pedley (10 digs, two aces, two assists), Corli Mills (one kill, one dig, one block), Abby Payne (two assists, two digs, one ace) and Bailey Millay (two digs, one assist).
McLean County slipped to 1-11.
BOYS’ SOCCEROCHS 4, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 3
Austin Martin scored three goals, and Aaron Self scored the game-winning penalty kick to lift the Aces to a win at OCHS.
Parker Jones recorded two saves for Catholic, which outshot the Storm 24-10.
The Aces improved to 2-5-1.
