Lake levels as of Feb. 10
Kentucky Lake (Upper)
Full: 359 ft.
Present: 355.4 ft.
Change: +0.2
Temp: 48°
Kentucky Lake (Lower)
Full: 359 ft.
Present: 328.4 ft.
Change: +1.3 ft.
Temp: 48°
Lake Barkley (Upper)
Full 359 ft.
Present: 354.8 ft.
Change: -0.1 ft.
Temp: 44°
Lake Barkley (Lower)
Full: 359 ft.
Present: 334.3 ft.
Change: +0.6 ft.
Temp: 44°
River Stages as of Feb. 10
Green River at Calhoun
Flood Stage: 23 ft.
Present: 21.82 ft.
Change: +0.05 ft.
Green River at Paradise
Flood Stage: 380 ft.
Present: 383.07 ft.
Change: -2.65 ft.
