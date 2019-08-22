Lancaster begins season as new MS football head coach

The McLean County Middle School football team is gearing up for another season with a new head coach. Seth Lancaster is from Central City, KY and graduated from Muhlenberg County High School in 2010. He currently lives in Island with his wife, Madison, a second-grade teacher at Livermore Elementary School and their one-month old son, Cruz.
Lancaster is starting his sixth year in teaching with a new position at McLean County Middle School as the School Technology Coordinator and teacher. His previous five years were spent at Hopkins County Central High School where he was both a teacher and a coach. He coached football, cross country and track.
When asked about his goals for this season, Lancaster stated that he intends to continue to build the program and get better every single day. "We want to play a tough style of football that excites the athletes and allows us to be competitive throughout the season."
He is looking forward to the upcoming season and the success they can have both on and off the field. "I am extremely excited and grateful to have this opportunity to lead the middle school program and I appreciate the support of the school and community."
The middle school football team participated in a Jamboree at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Aug. 10. Both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams played against Owensboro Catholic and Henderson South. Coach Lancaster commented, "I thought the Jamboree was a great learning experience for our team. We played two really good teams and we did a lot of things right, but at the same time it allowed us to see what we need to focus on this week at practice before the regular season starts."
