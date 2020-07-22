Larry Clark Fuller of Madisonville, son of Ralph & Marion Fuller, passed away at 80 years of age on Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a long illness. His family would like to acknowledge the VA Center & Madisonville Health & Rehabilitation for providing excellent patient care.
Larry was born on June 5, 1940 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Ralph and Marion Fuller. Larry was a 1958 graduate of South Hopkins High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was a Missile Command specialist stationed in Italy. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, Larry was the recipient of the Peabody Coal Scholarship to the University of Missouri School of Mines at Rolla, Mo. He began his career working in various engineering and management capacities at Peabody Coal. Thereafter he accepted an opportunity at Consolidation Coal as Vice President of Mining Operations. His last position prior to retirement was with Arch Minerals in St. Louis, Mo as Director of Mining Operations. Larry moved back to Madisonville with his family upon retiring from the mining industry in 1985. This allowed him to split time between a local family business, Fuller Machine Co., and various mining consultant projects, including a one-year assignment in Columbia, South America. His primary interests away from work included aviation, maintaining his classic Corvettes, traveling, and skiing. He was also an avid UK Basketball fan.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Smith Fuller, in March 2019 and his son, Spence Fuller, in May 2012. Survivors include his son Mark Fuller, Mark’s wife Sarah and their four children, brother Terry Fuller, and sister Fay Fuller.
Funeral services will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky at 2:00 P.M. on July 24th. He will receive full military honors.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.