The Owensboro High School boys basketball team turned on the jets in the fourth quarter Wednesday to capture a 59-49 victory over McLean County at the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils (9-3), who hadn’t led all game, trailed by three points through three quarters before outscoring the Cougars 24-11 in the final period.
OHS coach Rod Drake credited his team’s defensive effort for the late surge.
“I thought we were obviously a little rusty after being off a while,” said Drake, whose squad went a week without playing over the holiday break. “I thought we played really tough defense in the second half, and we got after it. They got out front in the first half, and we reversed the roles in the second half.
“We started playing our style of basketball — rebounding the ball and getting out in transition.”
Owensboro scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to seize a 47-38 advantage with 3:51 remaining.
McLean County (8-4) responded with a 5-0 scoring spurt of its own, with Jaxon Floyd converting a three-point opportunity to pull the Cougars to within 47-43. From there, however, the Red Devils scored 12 of the game’s final 18 points — including a 7-of-11 mark at the free-throw line — to seal the victory.
“We picked up the defensive pressure,” Drake said. “The first half, they were dribbling through us, but we picked up our intensity a little bit. We knew it was going to be tough, but it was a pretty good overall team effort. We got better in the second half.”
Kenyata Carbon paced OHS with 19 points, while Amari Wales finished with 14 points.
Floyd keyed the Cougars with a game-high 22 points, including a long 3-pointer that gave McLean County a 17-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
According to MCHS coach Darren Lynam, his team simply needs to put together a full-game effort to come out on top next time.
“We just have to learn to finish games,” said Lynam, whose squad led 28-24 at intermission. “I thought we had a pretty good game plan and executed it pretty well for the first three quarters. We knew they were going to keep the pressure up, it just didn’t go our way.
“We’d like to think we’re one of the better teams in the region, and I think we’ve proved that so far. What we told them in the locker room after the game was we have to learn to finish and put a complete game together against a team of their caliber, and not just two-and-a-half or three quarters.”
Both teams play again Thursday at the Sportscenter, with McLean County squaring off against Ludlow at 2:45 p.m. and Owensboro taking on Castle (Ind.) at 7:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 8 16 11 24 — 59
McLEAN COUNTY 17 11 10 11 — 49
Owensboro (59) — Carbon 19, Wales 14, Talbott 6, Powell 5, Johnson 4, Rogers 4, Taylor 4, Hume 3.
McLean County (49) — Floyd 22, Haerle 7, Dame 6, Lee 6, Ward 6, Durbin 2.
