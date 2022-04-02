The Virginia Miles Nature Center behind Owensboro Community & Technical College will be the subject of Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
Micah W. Perkins, OCTC professor of biology and department head of mathematics, natural and social sciences, will provide a snapshot of the history of the property, its conservation and how it's used as an educational tool. Over the years, the Audubon chapter has tallied more than 120 bird species on the property and seen other wildlife, including coyotes and minks.
Perkins has been employed by the college since August 2005. He has taught a variety of coursework in biology. He has a B.S. in wildlife biology from Murray State University, a M.S in natural resource sciences with an emphasis in Avian Conservation from the University of Nebraska, and a Ph.D. in biology from University of Louisville.
The chapter will meet 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Gallery at the Owenboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St. Masks are still recommended.
