A U.S. Army veteran from Bullitt County announced his candidacy for Kentucky’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District last weekend during a town hall at a gun store outside Elizabethtown.
Christopher Henning, who retired from the military in 2019 while serving as a brigade operations sergeant major for the 4th Cavalry Brigade at Fort Knox, intends on running as a Republican candidate.
Grayson is one of 21 counties served in the U.S. House of Representatives by Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District Rep. Brett Guthrie, who was first elected in 2008.
Guthrie, also a Republican with U.S. Army service, has been unopposed in most primary elections. In 2020, Guthrie defeated his primary opponent Kathleen Free by a margin of more than 77 percentage points and went on to defeat Democratic opponent Hank Linderman in a landslide in the general election.
A spokesperson with Guthrie’s campaign confirmed Guthrie will be running for re-election in 2022.
During his remarks Saturday, Henning described himself as a “patriot, not a politician.”
“I will defeat Representative Guthrie in the primary and I will go on and I will win the general election in November to put a true conservative voice in Congress for Kentucky and for our nation,” he said.
Henning said core values of his campaign will include “election integrity, strong borders, legal immigration and fiscal conservation.”
“I stand with other patriots who believe in America first and making America great again for everyone,” he said.
Jacob Clark of Leitchfield also made a campaign announcement at the meeting July 10. Clark will file as a Republican in Kentucky’s 18th District House race, running against incumbent state Rep. Samara Heavrin in the May 17 primary. He previously ran as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 18th District race.
The 18th District covers all of Grayson County and a few precincts in Hardin County.
Clark was one of four Kentucky residents who formally filed a petition with the Kentucky House Clerk’s office earlier this year, calling for Gov. Andy Beshear’s impeachment. The petition accused Beshear of constitutional violations because of pandemic-related executive orders and mandates.
Although a legislative committee was formed to review impeachment petitions targeting top figures in Frankfort, including Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the panel ultimately recommended no action be taken in regards to impeachment.
During his remarks, Clark encouraged town hall attendees to pursue more conservative activism locally and to be more intentional in their voting habits.
“People are ready to go take their guns and fight the government but they won’t go to a school board meeting and they won’t go vote in the primary,” he said.
The town hall meeting in Hardin County was hosted by Constitutional Kentucky, a conservative organization established in 2019 by Tony Wheatley, who also was one of the four Kentuckians who signed the original impeachment petition against Beshear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.