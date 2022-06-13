Will Levis is a self-described “psycho” when it comes to his diet.
He drinks coffee with mayonnaise, he eats bananas with the peels on — and last year, he quickly became a viral sensation for his unique diet choices.
Now preparing for the 2022 campaign, Levis — though still the fun-loving quarterback that Wildcats fans have come to adore — is making sure that his off-the-field actions and other potential distractions don’t overshadow Kentucky’s quest for a Southeastern Conference championship.
“That’s the goal, that’s what our hearts are set on, and that’s what’s been established from day one of the offseason,” Levis said during Pardon My Take’s takeover of Kentucky Sports Radio last week.
Following UK’s 10-3 effort last season, including a 5-3 mark in SEC play, UK coaches and players feel like they’re ready to take the next step forward.
However, not all UK fans are convinced — especially following the loss of so many key players to the NFL and the uncertainty of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.’s playing status this season following a DUI arrest in May. In response to the doubts, Levis took a page out of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s playbook: R-E-L-A-X.
“I think everyone just needs to take a chill pill and let the guys do what we’ve been doing,” he said. “Obviously, Coach (Mark) Stoops, since he brought the program to where it is, he’s been able to bring it to a new level and we’re trying to increase that standard.
“We’re coming in every day and making sure that everything we do is in line with that standard. It’s worked so far, and I think if we keep doing what we have been, then everything will work out.”
With Levis leading the charge.
“Fans that say we’re not going to be as good as last year or that we’re lacking the leadership from a senior standpoint, I’m definitely going to be stepping in and making sure that I’m the guy for the team,” he said. “We definitely have other guys that can do that, but motivation, especially from our fans that are doubting us, is the most motivation we can get.”
Last season, in his first year with UK, Levis helped usher in a new era of the Wildcats’ offense. He threw for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and the former Penn State transfer added 376 yards and nine scores on the ground. The Cats captured wins over Florida, LSU and Louisville, and topped Iowa 20-17 to win the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.
In recent months, Levis has soared up 2023 NFL mock drafts as potentially the best signal-caller in the country next season.
For now, though, he’s only worried about the task at hand.
“You have to put all that outside noise behind you and focus on the main thing,” he said, “and the main thing right now is just working with the dudes.
“It’s good to see the guys and get things going.”
Though Levis admitted he’s still a mayonnaise fan and will continue eating bananas with the peels on — things that got him noticed on a national stage early in his UK career — he wants to be known for leading the Cats to another winning season and, perhaps, their first SEC title since 1976.
Kentucky opens the season against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.