Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com
Billy Reid hand picks Redhaven peaches on Wednesday in the peach orchard at Reid's Orchard. The main peach season really kicks in after the Independence Day holiday and continues through August. This peach seasons large harvest is a big turnaround from last years small crop due to an early freeze.
