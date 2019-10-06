Most lives are filled with unusual experiences. Some are tragic and others border on humorous.
Mine has been such a life, what with some of the friends I've had and the things that have happened.
It was on a Thanksgiving morning a great big bunch of years ago, and Jerry Morris, a friend and classmate, was in his backyard wanting to play a little football. The only problem was that we didn't have a football.
While running toward his back door, Jerry said he would find a substitute. And he did! He came back out with a large sweet potato that was going to be a part of the Morris family's Thanksgiving dinner.
I won the coin toss and had the first possession of the game. While attempting to run for a touchdown, I slipped on some wet grass, went down, and Jerry landed on top of me. Both bones above the wrist in my right arm were broken.
Unfortunately, the attending physician at the hospital made a mistake, and one of the bones did not heal properly and the arm had to be re-broken.
It still hurts to think about it.
By the way. That sweet potato went back into the kitchen and was a part of the Thanksgiving dinner.
As youngsters, Dan Keelin and I were neighbors and friends while living on Hamilton Avenue. Years later, Dan was killed in an accident on U.S. 60 West.
I later was told that Dan purchased the first burial plot in the new Owensboro Memorial Garden and was the first to be buried there.
Don't ever try to tell me a handicapped person -- a man with only one arm -- can't do things the rest of us wouldn't dare try doing.
Joe Lewis, a former neighbor and casual friend, lost his left arm in an automobile accident when he was a relatively young man. However, he went on graduate from Brescia University, to retire from Texas Gas and helped to successfully raise a family.
Oh, with just one arm he also built a garage in his backyard, a family room onto his home, another family room, a porch and two bedrooms and a bath and a half in his upstairs space.
Yes, Joe did have some assistance from his youngsters, but he was the chief planner, architect and builder.
And last but not least, I threw an eraser at Bobby Jones while the two of us were in the eighth grade. But, the eraser missed my target and instead knocked the bonnet off our teacher -- a nun.
You don't knock a nun's bonnet off without getting a hundred days of after school and the same number of after lunch playground time.
