Likes, dislikes and, if space allows, perhaps a little nitpicking.
Our world is spinning in a totally different direction and I’m not sure I like some of the changes.
I also don’t have answers to many of our ongoing problems.
One issue that sorely eats at my way of looking at things is the issue involving our law enforcement people.
As the old saying goes, not all apples on the tree are bad.
I was an active journalist for more than 60 years and much of the credit for some of the successes I’ve enjoyed goes to law enforcement.
I’ve relied on, worked with and appreciated many police officers, sheriffs, deputies and Kentucky and Tennessee State Police troopers. My respect and gratitude is of the highest level.
In other words, I’ve climbed through many of those trees and the bad apples have been few and far between
It’s nowhere near fair that the entire body of American law enforcement officers have come under scrutiny because of the misdeeds of a few. Fairness has to be forthcoming and without it a lot of people will suffer.
Closer to home and close to where the water flows, my thanks, gratitude and respect have to be directed to the person or persons responsible for the major changes at Smothers Park, the special place that few other places can claim.
For too long, visitors to the park had to be tormented by the ugly and devastating landscaping feature that looked more like weeds than anything else imaginable. The distaste almost dominated the park and made a lot of people, myself included, wonder why it had to exist.
Now it’s gone and landscaping has taken on a whole new meaning. Those involved saw the need and did the deed.
So while there was some new and improved life on the city’s north side there was near death on the south side.
Gabe’s Tower, once an iconic structure and the pride of Owensboro stood shaking under the weight of a powerful demolition ball. Made almost useless by age and inactivity, the 57-year-old building taking one fatal blow after another from a far-reaching crane.
Word had it that the end would come sometime in October.
The demise of Gabe’s Tower adds to the list of Owensboro hotels I’ve seen go by way of demolition.
I never thought I’d see the downfall of the Executive Inn, but it too died and was destroyed. The same thing happened to the Owensboro Hotel, the Rudd Hotel and Planter’s Hotel.
And about that promised nitpicking.
I’m fresh out of nits.
