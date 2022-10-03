Lincoln, Mary Todd look-alikes take center stage

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, died on April 15, 1865.
Despite being dead for more than 150 years, his legacy is alive and well in Hodgenville, the birthplace of Lincoln, especially on the first weekend in October.
As the city held its annual Lincoln Days festival to celebrate its most famous son, men and women who dressed as the president and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln took centerstage for the festival’s annual look-a-like contest.
The Abraham Lincoln winner, Tom Wright, is from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. His wife, Sue Wright, does a Mary Todd Lincoln re-enactment as well.
Wright said he has been imitating Lincoln for more than 13 years. He said his family is originally from Hodgenville and his wife also is from there.
Wright said he began doing it after his grandson, who attended Lincoln Days, suggested Wright should be a Lincoln look-alike.
He said he enjoys educating children on Lincoln and seeing their reactions of his re-enactment.
“They all recognize Abraham Lincoln,” Wright said.
Susan Miller, who is from Nicholasville, won the award for the best Mary Todd Lincoln look-alike.
She said she began doing it after she applied for a Kentucky humanities grant during the Girl Scout bicentennial in the late 2000s. She ended up studying Mary Todd Lincoln and started collecting a wardrobe the first lady would have worn. She then began working at the Waveland State Historic Site in Lexington after retirement.
Miller said Mary Todd, who was very educated and came from a wealthy family, was important to Abraham and his successes, and would advise him on the news, manners, clothing and politics.
She said the preparation of becoming Mary Todd is more than just clothing but also about reading up as much as possible on the historical figure.
The look-alike competitors try their best to look like the historical figure, but on the stage, they have to give a prepared speech or monologue.
Miller and Wright said that education is one of the reasons why they do what they do.
“Education means that you teach the kids history right, and we’re losing history. We want to make sure it never dies. Our goal is make sure history never dies,” Wright said.
