Quite a bit of canning and preserving is now being done in the county under the direction of Mrs. Walter Evans, county home demonstration agent. At the present time, there are 176 girls interested in sewing, 169 in canning and 93 in poultry work. Between 300 and 400 women are canning. Rhubarb, cherries, strawberries, peas and a few beets are now being canned while they last. Those who are canning are looking forward to the school lunch rooms this fall. Mrs. Evans will endeavor to establish the school lunch in all of the county schools, as the plan for the noon lunch for the children has proved so satisfactory in all of schools now employing it.
• June 15, 1920, the formal organization of the Lions Club of Owensboro will be effected this week, and it is planned to have delegates from the newly formed Owensboro club participate in the district conference of the on June 21. Membership of the Lions Club is drawn from among the representative business and professional men of Owensboro. They will work in close cooperation of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and others in promoting the best interests of the city.
• June 16, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Martin, who live in Knottsville, were hurt when the buggy in which they were driving last night along the Hardinsburg road was struck by an automobile, driven by a Mr. Johnson who operates a dredge on Blackford Creek. Mrs. Martin was cut and bruised about the face and Mr. Martin was also slightly hurt. The buggy was demolished. The automobile which struck them was being driven without lights.
• June 17, within a few minutes after the fire trucks had made a run to Ninth and Walnut, caused by a false alarm, another alarm was returned in from the Owensboro Milling Company plant on West Fourth Street. The fire evidently started in the boiler room at the plant. Part of the roof of the boiler room was burned. As far as could be estimated. it was thought that the damage will not exceed $100. W. J. Simpson stated that they plant would not be able to operate the remainder of the week.
• June 18, Dr. Frances Sage Bradley, of the Children’s Bureau of Washington, will spend the day in Louisville and return to Owensboro this evening. The Children’s Welfare special is now in the county under the direction of Miss Ida McCune in the interest of the birth registration. The county people are responding readily and many are writing in for more blanks. The canvass in the city is slow but steadily going on. Dr. Bradley hopes that all reports will be the office this week.
• June 19, William T. Johnson, of Morganfield, was arrested at Elmwood Cemetery while seated in the automobile belonging to L. E. Douthitt, a traveling salesman, which was stolen from in front of the Medley and Slack service station. The arrest was made following information from Sexton John Bidwell, of Elmwood Cemetery, that there was a Dodge roadster in the cemetery without a license tag. Johnson claimed he was invited by a man and woman to take a ride with him.
50 Years Ago
• June 15, 1970, Bill Muncey piloted Myr’s Sheet Metal to first place on Sunday to win the second annual Kentucky Governor’s Cup race. The chauffer won both his elimination heats to gain the inside track going into the five-boat championship heat. He pushed his Detroit entry to a 96.880 miles per hour average in the championship heat, taking the checkered flag behind Miss Bud which posted a heat average of 96.102.
• June 16, Laird Schoefield and Max Schumacher don’t worry about mosquitoes any more. At each of their Rockport homes, they have a colony of purple martins living a little village of specially designed birdhouses. Through summer days these birds with broad knife-like wings perform aerial antics consuming mosquitoes, flies and other flying insects with insatiable appetites. One purple martin is reputed to be able to down 2,000 mosquitoes a day.
• June 17, Air Force 1st Lt. George A. Barnes has been decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross for air action in Southeast Asia. Lieutenant Barnes distinguished himself by extraordinary achievement as an F-4D Phantom fighter bomb pilot. He flew a search and rescue mission in support of two downed U.S. Navy pilots. His actions made it possible for the search and rescue forces to make a successful rescue.
• June 18, Fordsville has received the approval of a $22,829 grant from the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, to build a park. The grant will match local funds and be used for the acquisition and development of 20 acres of land along Ky. 54, two miles north of Fordsville. The new park will have a well-lighted, multi-purpose game field, picnic areas with shelters, and stands, bleachers, playgrounds, restroom, utilities, roadway and landscaping.
