When Malcolm Bryant opened his Hampton Inn & Suites Owensboro Downtown/Waterfront hotel in January 2014, it included many amenities not seen in town before — including charging stations for electric cars.
Nearly eight years later, the charging stations are still rarely used.
Sharon NeSmith, the hotel’s general manager, says, “It doesn’t get that much use yet. It’s probably been used 12 to 15 times this year. But we get good feedback from our guests who use it.”
But that may be changing.
In August, President Biden said he wants to see half of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric powered.
NeSmith said the hotel is watching to see if that happens.
“If electric cars become more common, we’ll look at adding more stations,” she said.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities is also keeping an eye on what’s happening with electric cars.
Tim Lyons, OMU’s director of delivery, said the utility’s leadership team is “planning for the need for more power supply and preparing for growth. As the number of vehicles expands, we see opportunities and challenges. We’ll be evaluating what we need to do.”
Some people are expected to opt for home charging stations, others may rely on commercial stations.
“How long they take to recharge depends on the capacity of both the charger and the battery,” Lyons said.
NeSmith said most people who use the hotel’s charging stations leave the cars plugged in overnight and get a full charge.
But one time, when the hotel was having problems with a charging station, a guest plugged into the hotel’s regular current.
NeSmith said the man reported that he only got enough of a charge overnight to drive six miles.
Kelly Blue Book says, “Depending on an electric vehicle power source and battery capacity, drivers can charge their cars in as little as 30 minutes. Unfortunately, that isn’t the standard. Most drivers will need about a couple of days (roughly 40 hours) to charge a fully depleted electric car battery if they use the standard three-prong plugs found in mobile devices, laptops and the walls of most homes.”
Consumer Reports says, “Unlike most owners of conventional gas cars, EV owners can refill at home — just pull into your garage and plug it in. Owners can use a standard outlet, which takes a while, or install a wall charger for a much quicker charge.”
It added, “All electric vehicles come with a 110-volt-compatible home connector kit. It’s essentially a fancy extension cord that allows your car to be plugged into a standard outlet on one end and into the car on the other end.”
Four cents a mileThe U.S. Department of Energy says fuel efficiency of an electric vehicle “may be measured in kilowatt-hours per 100 miles. If electricity costs $0.13 per kWh and the vehicle consumes 33 kWh to travel 100 miles, the cost per mile is about $0.04.”
OMU charges 13 cents per kilowatt hour, Lyons said.
That means that fully charging an EV with a 200-mile range would cost about $9, the Department of Energy said.
Lyons said OMU will be prepared if homes start using more electricity to charge their cars overnight.
“We’ll make sure the community has what it needs going forward,” he said.
NeSmith said some people in Owensboro come by the hotel to recharge on occasion.
The Department of Energy said people who want faster charging may want to add 240-volt charging equipment in their homes.
“State and utility incentives may be available to help offset the cost of charging equipment,” the report said.
It added, “Electricians can inform homeowners whether their home has adequate electrical capacity for vehicle charging. Some homes might have insufficient electric capacity for Level 2 equipment.
“However, homeowners may have a qualified electrician add circuits to accommodate the capacity needed for Level 2 charging.”
