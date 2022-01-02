Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Institute (HBI) partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to surprise a local Madisonville Air Force Veteran with a $10,000 grant for some much needed home repairs and upgrades.
After serving seven years in the U.S. Air Force, Jermonte Rushing, the recipient of the grant, is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University in hopes of becoming a social worker. Even after retiring from the military, Rushing has maintained a passion for giving back to his community, and wanting to make a difference.
The Home Depot Foundation and HBI team up to provide training and career opportunities for the Foundation’s Path to Pro program, a trades training program for retiring military service members available at ten military bases across the country.
Local Habitat for Humanity affiliates provide learning and volunteer opportunities for the retiring service member, and The Home Depot Foundation works alongside Habitat for Humanity to provide housing support for veterans in need. Together, during the holiday season, these three organizations are able to give back to military families throughout the United States.
During Rushing’s military service, he suffered from a number of service-connected injuries, and as a result, it has been an ongoing challenge for him to keep up with home repairs. This grant will allow him to provide a safe home for his wife and their four children.
