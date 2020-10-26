Juvenile discovered dead with gunshot wound
Owensboro Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old male after they responded to a firearm discharge report at the 2200 block of East 19th Street at 9:55 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found the juvenile deceased with a single gunshot wound inside the residence, according to an OPD press release.
Another family member was home, and no other shots were reported. OPD isn't suspecting the wound to be self-inflicted, and neither a motive nor a suspect have been identified at this time, according to Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess.
Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or to leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Kentucky sets weekly record for coronavirus cases
FRANKFORT — Kentucky has shattered a weekly record for the number of positive coronavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
The 9,335 confirmed cases in the past week broke the mark during the pandemic of 7,675 set during the week of Oct. 5 through 11, Beshear said in a statement.
In addition, at least 1,462 cases were reported Sunday, a record for that day of the week, the statement said.
“We must do better,” Beshear said.
He urged Kentucky residents to wear masks, wash hands frequently, limit gatherings and travel, and stay at least 6 feet apart to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.
“Let’s all do these simple things to protect each other,” he said.
Beshear said he plans to make recommendations soon for counties that have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents.
The statement said at least 1,407 people have died in Kentucky from the virus, including three deaths reported Sunday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since April
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s hospitals entered the weekend with their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the coronavirus outbreak reached the state seven months ago, according to state health officials.
The state health department has also added 38 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll over past two days. The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 4,130, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, according to the health department’s daily update on Sunday.
Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 25 daily deaths last week, the highest level since May and nearly double from a month ago.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted calls for reinstating coronavirus restrictions since lifting most limits last month — just as the state started recording sharp increases in hospitalizations and new infections. Holcomb announced last week new steps toward fighting outbreaks in nursing homes, whose residents have accounted for about 55% of Indiana's deaths.
The 1,685 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Friday marked Indiana’s most mid-April and also up about double from late September.
Indiana’s average daily number of new confirmed COVD-19 cases reached 2,158 as of Saturday. That is up about 160% from a month ago and has continued rising to new highest level the state has seen during the pandemic.
