Local arts economy taking big hit from COVID-19 shutdown

With the COVID-19 shutdown nearing the two-month mark, Paducah’s art institutions have taken a significant hit in lost revenue.
The Carson Center, National Quilt Museum, Market House Theatre, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Maiden Alley Cinema and the Yeiser Art Center have lost at least $1.14 million in total revenue so far.
And it’s only going up.
“Since there’s no tourism and we’ve been closed for now over a month, it has a negative impact in so many different ways,” said Frank Bennett, executive director of the National Quilt Museum. “All arts organizations run off a very tight budget. This is completely debilitating.”
Any other year, the quilt museum would be flooded with visiting quilters this week. Now, like every other event venue in the country, its lights are off.
“For those of us in arts organizations, it is like the rug got pulled out from under our feet and we’re trying to get our balance again,” MHT Executive Director Michael Cochran told The Sun. “What we do is an in-person thing.”
The shutdown hit Market House Theatre in the middle of a production, halting the run of a play and freezing several others in preparation. Cochran and his crew have pushed several programs into July and August as they wait to see what happens.
Across Kentucky Avenue, at the Carson Center, the remainder of the season was canceled.
“It’s financially devastating and the longer it goes on the worse it gets,” said Mary Katz, the Carson Center’s executive director. “We depend on crowds. To social distance is the antithesis of what we do.”
For Katz, this could be a complete game changer.
“It’s really hard and I think this is going to change the industry for a really long time. I think we started with the quarantine with great confidence,” Katz said. “We thought that this would just be an intermission.
“I think this is going to redefine everything, the way that we present programming, for a while.”
Maiden Alley Executive Director Rebecca Madding spoke along the same lines.
“Our business model is crowds and people are probably going to be hesitant to come out,” she said. “I think there’s going to be a decrease in numbers, significantly, as far as our revenue goes. I’m not sure I see us being at full capacity until probably 2021.”
Bennett thinks the loss will have an adverse affect on more than just the arts groups in town.
“Tourism is cyclical and we’re busiest between March 1 and Oct. 31. So all of these people are not coming in,” he said. “We’re basically missing every single day of a peak time. It really has a reverberation effect that touches thousands and thousands of people.
“It affects restaurants and businesses all through the city, not to mention all of these people who aren’t getting a paycheck right now.”
While each of the arts groups has had to deal with furloughs, many have started to regain employees thanks to Paycheck Protection Program funds in recent weeks. This has enabled them to start planning for the future and looking at ways to adapt programming.
“There’s a lot of questions that nobody has the answer to, but we’re all planning for multiple scenarios right now so that we have some ability to stay on top of this thing,” Cochran said. “The next year is going to be a test of abilities as to who can adapt to changing situations.”
Unlike MHT and the Carson Center, which depend on bookings and time for rehearsals, Maiden Alley will be able to come back quickly once the state gives the go-ahead to movie theaters, likely with a limited capacity.
“Thankfully we have the luxury of being able to get a film no matter what when we open back up,” Madding said. “It’s really just all about the public and if they’re willing to come out when we do reopen.”
MHT, specifically, is pursuing ways to slim down casts and move rehearsals online to meet social distancing and gathering online as it prepares for productions down the road. A youth production called “The Show Must Go On” is even happening totally online. Written specifically for this type of scenario, the play began read-throughs Friday with a cast of 21 elementary and middle school students.
“There’s still a lot of questions but what we are doing right now is planning for all sorts of scenarios,” Cochran added, “and we’ll keep that going so that we can adapt to whatever the changing times are.”
