Dr. Jack Perkins of Perkins Dentistry attempted to set a Guinness world record Thursday night by performing what he hoped was the fastest crown preparation.
A crown preparation, according to Perkins, entails reducing the top and sides of a tooth in order to put a crown over it. Perkins was able to complete the crown prep in just under 90 seconds on a DentaForm, which is a three-dimensional dental model.
“Speed’s not the goal, but I think if you’re able to do it in that amount of time, you’re probably going to be very precise when it comes to an actual patient’s mouth,” Perkins said.
Normally, a crown prep on a real patient would take about 20 to 30 minutes, according to Perkins.
“On a normal crown procedure, we usually book an hour appointment. Obviously on a patient, precision is our goal, not speed,” he said. “We’re having to take an impression and make a temporary and things like that, but actual working time in the mouth is usually 20 to 30 minutes on a live patient in the chair.”
Perkins said he has practiced dentistry at his location on Scherm Road. in Owensboro for 11 years. He was inspired to earn a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records when he and his staff attended a University of Kentucky basketball game last year where a record was set for the most people wearing hard hats. He said the event made him decide to attempt to set his own world record.
Perkins ended up completing the procedure in between 84 and 85 seconds. His precision in the mock procedure was checked by Owensboro dental surgeon Dr. Eric Schmidt to ensure that it met all of the necessary qualifications for a proper crown preparation.
Perkins will have to submit paperwork and proof the procedure was completed in the allotted time before he submits his work for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records.
