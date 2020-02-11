Local sports

Men’s college basketball

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

On television

College basketball (Men’s)

Xavier at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at SMU, ESPNews, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College basketball (Women’s)

Western Carolina at Clemson, ACC, 1:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Clemson, ACC, 5 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 8 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Indiana, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

LA Lakers at Denver, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.; 2 a.m.; 5 a.m. (Thursday)

ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

On radio

College athletics

Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.

Men’s college basketball

Louisville at Georgia Tech, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.

