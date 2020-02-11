Local sports
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Xavier at Butler, CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at SMU, ESPNews, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, ACC, 7 p.m.
Providence at St. John’s, CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Marquette at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Western Carolina at Clemson, ACC, 1:30 p.m.
Western Carolina at Clemson, ACC, 5 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia, Golf, 8 p.m.
NBA
Milwaukee at Indiana, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
LA Lakers at Denver, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL
Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA, Tennis, 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.; 2 a.m.; 5 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., Tennis, 6:30 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
Men’s college basketball
Louisville at Georgia Tech, WLME-FM 102.7, 7 p.m.
