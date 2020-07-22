Bruce Pace and Ricky Wallace recently hit holes-in-one at Panther Creek Golf Club.
On Monday, Pace aced the 105-yard No. 3 hole, using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Robbie Benton, David Durbin and Blake Mills.
On Sunday, Wallace aced the 130-yard No. 15 hole, using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Adam Wallace, Jeff Wallace and Greg Smith.
Malone hits hole-in-one at Hawes
Jax Malone, 13, hit a hole-in-one Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
He aced the 181-yard No. 12 hole, using a 3-hybrid.
The shot was witnessed by his father, Jarrod Malone, and Trevor Cecil and Shawn Cecil.
Two aces at Owensboro Country Club
Tony Gholson and Corky Norcia have recorded holes-in-one at Owensboro Country Club.
Gholson aced the 145-yard No. 15 hole Saturday at Owensboro Country Club. The shot was witnessed by Darin Simpson, Kim Agner and Everett Taylor.
Norcia aced the 124-yard No. 13 hole Tuesday at Owensboro Country Club. That shot was witnessed by Dr. Jeff Hofer, Dr. Robert Knight and Dr. Robert Schell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.