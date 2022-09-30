Local musician brings God into the mix

A local singer is letting God take the microphone.
Giovani Santiago, of Radcliff, said music has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“I’ve always been attached to music in some kind of way,” he said.
He started singing with his father’s salsa band in his teenage years, and by 2015, he had started cultivating his own solo career.
Santiago, who describes his music as Latin urban, said although his music wasn’t vulgar or inappropriate, he wanted to give it a deeper meaning.
“I’ve got three kids, and they were very attached to the music I was making,” he said. “I started to be very aware and conscious of what I was actually saying in my music. I just wanted a better message for them while still keeping my same style.”
He said, as his relationship with God grew, so too did the urge to have a spiritual impact.
“He gave me this talent,” he said. “Why would I not give it back?”
Santiago, who attends First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, had been in talks about getting signed with major record labels, and he said he was booked almost every weekend.
But, despite the success, something didn’t feel right.
“I just kept getting signs and feelings of this is just not the route that God wants me to be on,” he said.
In 2018, he decided all of his music would have Christian elements to it.
“Everything was pointing me to make this decision,” he said. “I just had to make it.”
He released his first Christian album, “Birthday,” with ten songs as a test to see how fans would react.
“I just wanted to see what was going to happen, how current fans would take it and how new fans would support it,” he said.
To his surprise, the album did well, and even gained new fans for him.
“Some of the comments I got were they can play this music around their kids or at a birthday party, it was music adults and kids could enjoy,” he said. “They didn’t have to worry about covering anybody’s ears, and it still had that same spice, that same flair.”
Earlier this month, Santiago’s success was ratified when he won Best Latin Christian Artist and Best Latin Album at the Latin Music Awards at Fourth Street Live in Louisville.
Santiago said he now gets his inspiration from God.
“Back then, inspiration came from whatever I was listening to,” he said. “Now, whenever I write music, it’s almost like church in a studio. It’s me and God time.”
He said he usually prays before he starts writing, and he lets God take over.
“It’s a very spiritual time, and the inspiration comes straight from God,” he said. “There are times where I’ll literally open the Bible, and I might get a theme for a song straight from whatever I read.”
Santiago’s advice for other performers: be true to yourself.
“As I was getting closer to having meetings with these labels and figuring out what I wanted to do career wise, I started to notice that I was doing a lot of what people wanted me to do,” he said. “I would study what’s hot right now instead of being authentic. I love being true to myself now. When I make music, it’s not necessarily to satisfy others or even myself. It’s worshiping.”
For information about Santiago’s music, go to giovanimusic.com or find his Instagram, @giovani.music.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.