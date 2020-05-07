Local National Day of Prayer going virtual
Instead of taking place on the front lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse, the 2020 National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7, will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions.
To view this year’s event, go to www.facebook.com/OwensboroNationalDayOfPrayer.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., participants are encouraged to select a scripture verse and read for 20 minutes, or they can choose a scripture verse on their own.
And then at noon, there will be songs, worship, prayer and testimony, pre-recorded by Kentuckians from their individual workplaces or their homes for the National Day of Prayer.
Fall classes at community colleges to be in-person, online
VERSAILLES — Kentucky community college students will be offered a variety of formats for classes in the fall, officials have decided.
Beginning on Aug. 17, classes will be offered online, face-to-face and some will be a mixture of both, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System said in a statement. Face-to-face classes will include an online or remote element that will make it easier to move fully online if circumstances call for it.
The 16 colleges and technical schools also will offer scheduling options for classes that include 8-week, 12-week and 16-week sessions, the statement said.
In addition, each college is working on plans to meet guidelines on social distancing and health requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Summer classes will begin online and may offer classes on campus in July, depending on Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines.
Murray State University announces fall semester plans
MURRAY — Murray State University has announced plans to restart its campus for the fall semester.
A release from Murray State said school officials have been reviewing plans for several weeks. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18.
“We are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said.
The university’s spring semester finishes this week. Summer orientation, a required program for new students, will be held online.
Murray officials are calling it the “Racer Restart” initiative. A website has been launched to keep students informed in the coming weeks, the university said.
