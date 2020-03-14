Local residents take precautions due to COVID-19

Nea Cowan doesn’t like to cook. She prefers eating out.
But the Cowan family — Nea, and her husband, Blake, and their daughter, Tinsley — will dine on tacos and tater tot casseroles the next couple of weeks.
The Cowans plan to stick close to home and avoid crowds as much as possible. They are following the recommendations of Owensboro Health and Green River District Health Department officials.
Also, national health officials are asking people to practice social distancing and to avoid large gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Regional public and private schools have suspended classes for a few weeks. Local colleges are switching to online instruction.
Nonprofits and agencies have canceled and postponed public events.
“If I’m able to stay home and do what they’re recommending, that’s what I’m going to do,” Nea Cowan said.
So she made up a grocery list for the next two weeks and dusted off her pots and pans.
Ronny Brown is taking a more casual approach. He’s not making any big lifestyle changes.
“It’s a flu, and it’s like anything else. People need to use some common sense,” Brown said.
For example, he said, people should stay home if they are sick, and they should wash their hands frequently. Those are precautions the public takes every year during flu season.
“A lot of it has been over-publicized,” Brown said. “You need to go on with life. This, too, will pass.”
Martha Wrona usually plays duplicate bridge three times a week. Also, she and her husband, Ron, often invite friends over on weekends.
She couldn’t play bridge Monday because she couldn’t find a partner, but she didn’t attend the other two times because bridge puts players in close proximity. Not only that, duplicate bridge games attract up to 15 tables full of people.
“That’s a lot of people,” Wrona said.
The Wronas didn’t invite anyone over this weekend, and she postponed her annual checkup at the doctor’s office. She is well, and that appointment can wait until after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The couple have reason to be concerned about the potential health risks.
She has had open heart surgery, and her husband is 84. That puts both of them at higher risk for severe complications if they contract COVID-19.
“I miss the social interaction,” she said of skipping bridge and dinner with friends. “But it allows you (time) to clean your closet.”
COVID-19 brings big concerns for the Wayne and Allison McElvain family. Their 2-year-old son, Cooper, was born in early 2018 with CHARGE syndrome, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that affects one in 10,000 children.
Cooper was born without a thymus gland, so his immune system is severely compromised.
His brother once came home from school with a cold. Cooper caught it and was in ICU for a week.
On Saturday morning, the McElvains discussed not allowing anyone to come to their home — including Cooper’s therapists, medical supply team and respite provider — until health officials get COVID-19 under control.
“It’s terrifying,” Allison McElvain said.
To protect Cooper, the family lives in a very sterile environment and takes many precautions.
When they heard the public was starting to hoard face masks and hand sanitizer, they ran to the store to cushion their supplies. They couldn’t find face masks. Thank goodness, a family member mailed some to them.
Now, distilled water is in short supply. A machine that provides humidified air to Cooper’s tracheotomy requires distilled water.
The McElvains have enough to last about a month. Allison McElvain has been reading up on alternatives in case shortages extend beyond that timeframe.
“Cooper can’t consume tap water at all because of the impurities,” she said.
The family has a couple of gallons of nursery water on hand, which will last about two weeks. When Allison McElvain made a trip to Walmart the other day to buy some, the shelves were bare.
The McElvains recently learned their health insurance company has approved a thymus transplant surgery for Cooper. After the surgery, though, it will take about a year before his body’s immune system improves.
In the meantime, Allison McElvain has spent a lot of time studying the characteristics of COVID-19.
She fears her son could not recover if he contracted the respiratory virus, so her family is taking extra precautions to guarantee his safety.
