OCTC, Brescia extend distance learning
Brescia University has extended its “health at home” initiative by requiring all nonessential staff who are able to work from home to do so until April 17. All students will continue online learning through the end of this semester, as well.
Owensboro Community & Technical College will continue its online and remote classroom instruction through the end of the spring semester, and will also use online and remote assessment during final exam week from May 4-10, 2020.
Tucker show moved to October
Tanya Tucker’s “CMT Next Women of Country” Tour, originally scheduled for May 30 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater has been moved to Oct. 2
Heath Eric, promoter of the event, said Hailey Whitters will also perform as originally scheduled.
But Shooter Jennings will be unable to be on the show because of prior commitments, he said.
Eric said the change is being made because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
All tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date, he said.
People who want to buy tickets can go to BeaverDamAmp.com.
Police: Officers shoot suspect in stabbing of pregnant woman
LOUISVILLE — A man suspected of stabbing a pregnant woman in Kentucky was shot and wounded by police, authorities said.
The man and the woman were in a relationship, police said. Byron A. Johnson, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the stabbing, Louisville Police Lt. Ted Eidem said Thursday.
Louisville officers shot Johnson Wednesday during an exchange of gunfire that occurred while officers were following a car they believed to be involved in the stabbing, Chief Steve Conrad said. Body camera video played by police Thursday showed the officers engaging in a firefight with a suspect after stopping in a driveway. The man appeared to have started shooting at officers once he stopped the car.
Officers on the video appeared to have shot the man, and then called for him to surrender so they could render aid. Johnson was in custody Thursday in a local hospital.
Three officers were placed on administrative reassignment during the investigation, Conrad said. No officers were injured. Eidem said Johnson will likely face more charges related to the shootout with police.
The woman, who was 26 weeks’ pregnant, had been stabbed multiple times, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and her baby was delivered early. Both were in stable condition Thursday afternoon.
Hearing delayed for judge accused of misconduct
COVINGTON — A hearing for a suspended Kentucky judge accused of misconduct has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry had been set to appear in a northern Kentucky courtroom on April 20 for her misconduct hearing. The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission is investigating nine misconduct charges against Gentry, accusing her of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship.
Gentry has denied the allegations. The commission’s decision to postpone the hearing came after Gentry’s attorneys argued in court documents that a delay was needed because the pandemic has created a difficult environment for her attorneys to conduct interviews and collect material needed for the hearing, The Kentucky Enquirer reported.
A new hearing date wasn’t immediately set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.