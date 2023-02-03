The Region 2 Swimming and Diving Meet will get going Friday at the Owensboro Health Healthpark. The girls diving portion of the meet for Region 2 was on Tuesday.
Owensboro High School’s Georgia Warren was second in the girls regional diving and will go to the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet. The top two finishers in each event advance to the state meet.
Apollo’s Olivia Esposito was third in the regional diving meet and will wait to see if she is an at-large qualifier for state.
The swimming preliminaries will be Friday, starting at 11 a.m. Regional finals will start at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bowling Green is usually a heavy favorite in this meet, with multiple regional championships. Daviess County and South Warren are viewed as potential teams to challenge Bowling Green.
“Bowling Green, South Warren and Daviess County have to be considered the favorites to battle for the Region 2 crown,” Apollo coach Kevin Peveler said. “Each team has a strong contingent of swimmers in each event and can challenge for the title. My thoughts are it will come down to a battle between Bowling Green and Daviess County.”
DC has plenty of athletes to make a push.
“At 32 athletes, Daviess County is the largest team in the region this year,” DC coach Jordan Loucks said. “We expect a successful meet with the help of Trevor Church, a favorite in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. Ella Johnson is a favorite in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Ella has worked hard all year and recently signed as a D1 athlete with USI (University of Southern Indiana). Our boys and girls relays have qualified for state the last four years; I don’t expect anything different this year.”
DC is also looking for a young swimmer to make some contributions in the regional meet.
“We have a seventh-grade swimmer, Ryleigh Bevil, who will likely make a big impact on our team in her high school post-season debut,” Loucks said. “Ryleigh will compete in the 200 IM, 100-yard breaststroke, and two of our top relays.
OHS is a young team with a lot of freshmen on the boys and girls sides.
“Miller Bowman has a shot at a top-two finish in the 100-meter butterfly and 100 backstroke,” OHS coach Brad Schmeid said. “Both boys relays in 200 medley and 200 free also have a shot at qualifying for state and are looking to drop time at regionals.”
Apollo has 16 swimmers and one diver.
“We have a shot to qualify in two relay events as at-large qualifiers and I have two, possibly three swimmers who could qualify as at-large qualifiers in individual events,” Peveler said. “Those swimmers are Emmit Brock (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Noah Satterly (100 backstroke) and Reese Wethington (200 IM). This will require exceptional swims out of all three but each one has the ability to make the trip to the state meet.”
Apollo has a chance to go as an at-large qualifier in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Owensboro Catholic’s RayAnne Howard scored 16 points in the girls side of the City-County Meet. Catholic’s Mary Kate Hayden scored 13 points. Parker Hayden scored 18 points for Catholic’s boys in the City-County Meet. Benjamin Johnson scored 14 points for Catholic in the City-County Meet back in December.
