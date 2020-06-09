The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organizations Committee will be hosting a formal U.S. flag disposal service for unserviceable flags. It will be a modified American Legion protocol for the flag disposal.
The service is scheduled for Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Daviess County Panther Creek Park South located off Wayne Bridge Road.
People who have flags that need to be disposed should take them to their local Veterans’ Post Homes or bring them to our Panther Creek Park, South site between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 The public is invited to the ceremony that demonstrates the proper disposal of unserviceable flags; Attendees will be requested to observe the proper health and safety social distancing procedures. A parking lot is available for those who wish to observe the ceremony from their vehicles.
For further information or if anyone is interested in participating in the ceremony or interviewing a veteran, contact any member of the Veterans Committee at the Veterans Post Homes.
James L. Yates American Legion Post No. 9 — 270-683-1633
Owensboro American Veterans Post No. 75 — 270-240-3041
John Z. Pearl American Veterans Post No. 119 — 270-683-3448
Owensboro VFW Post No. 696 — 270-683-8621
