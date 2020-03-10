Lona Frances Kirkwood, 97 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hillside Villa.
She was born January 6, 1923 in Oak Hill (Hopkins C.), KY to the late Archie Claude Stone and Velia Gunn Stone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ruby Earl “Slim” Kirkwood; one son, Herbert J. Cox; two sisters, Geneva “Penny” Metzinger and Woodie Gaynell Preston; and three infant brothers, Omer, Billy, and Archie.
She was baptized at Prichetts Chapel; she enjoyed boating and camping. She owned two restaurants in Henderson and Princeton and worked in the Parachute Factory during World War II. She also bowled in leagues at Melody Lanes.
She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Gentry of Madisonville; one daughter-in-law, Betty Louise Cox; seven grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
