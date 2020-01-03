“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!”
— Luke 2:14
You likely encountered this verse during the holiday season on cards, during church, or during the classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” This verse is a reminder that Christmas is a season of hope and peace. But the true peace of Christmas doesn’t disappear with the decorations. The Holy Spirit inspired the apostle Paul to write in Romans 5:1, “Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Peace with God is available anytime of the year.
This peace isn’t an absence of conflict or financial security. It isn’t a subjective feeling of calm and tranquility. Peace with God is reconciliation that transforms God’s enemies into God’s family. This is the peace of being justified by faith. Through faith in Jesus’ life, death, burial, and resurrection, God’s enemies can receive reconciliation and justification!
Paul explained in 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”
Christ lived a righteous life and died in the place of sinners so that sinners might be treated as righteous before God. On the cross, Jesus was treated as a sinner even though He never sinned so that sinners might be treated as though they never sinned. Justification isn’t received by church attendance or by good works, but by faith alone in the work of Jesus Christ.
Justification by faith alone wasn’t exclusive to Paul. Jesus illustrated justification by faith in a parable recorded in Luke 18:9-14. The parable begins with two characters, a Pharisee and a tax collector, both going into the temple to pray. The Pharisee, who was a religious leader of the day, offered a prayer of self-congratulations. He stood by himself and said, “God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.”
He came to prayer with his resume of good works in hand.
But the tax collector, who was lowly and despised, prayed drastically different. He stood far off, with his head down, and he beat his chest and prayed a simple prayer of faith, “God, be merciful to me, a sinner!”
What was Jesus’ point? He closed the parable with a punchline, “I tell you, the tax collector went down to
his house justified, rather than the Pharisee. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
The tax collector was justified by a humble confession of faith, not by a resume of good works.
Jesus’ parable is assurance that anyone can be reconciled to God by faith. Peace with God is available through Jesus Christ alone but only after humbling ourselves in faith rather than boasting in achievements.
Are you looking for peace in 2020? Don’t look within yourself. Don’t look to the self-help section of the book store. Don’t look to the world. Look back to the reason for the Christmas season and then look forward to the celebration of Good Friday and Easter. From the manger to the cross to the empty tomb, Jesus paid it all. Don’t place faith in New Year’s resolutions, place your faith in Jesus Christ. Begin your 2020 with the most important peace — peace with God.
Matt Shown has served in various churches and ministries in the Owensboro area for the last nine years. He has a Master’s of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
