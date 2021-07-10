I’m looking at my weather app as I write this, gauging the percentages listed next to the little rain and storm cloud icons that are on the horizon every day next week, at least at the moment.
It starts with a 50% chance for rain today, followed by 60, 40, 40, 40, 30, 40 and 30 all the way up until next Saturday.
I’m not very good with math, but if I figure right … let’s see here, all those percentage numbers add up to 330, divided by seven days, so that’s, um, a 47.1428571% chance of rain over the next week.
I’m even less good with meteorology, so I don’t really know how the science of weather forecasting works.
And not to change the subject, but I’m also pretty miserable with horticulture, but I can tell you that my poor little flowers are looking pretty wilty, and even I am smart enough to know that this is largely due to a lack of rainfall.
I do what I can, which isn’t much, but I try to water my forlorn little knockout rose, my brave little lilac bush and that other bush with the pink flowers. I call it a snowball bush but I think it’s really a hydrangea.
And yes, I had to look that up, and while we’re at it, I will mention that the flowers on mine are pink, which tells me that the soil in that area is more alkaline than acidic.
I had to look that up too, and to be honest, it’s rather a surprise to think dirt even has elements of either salt or acid, but Mother Nature moves in mysterious ways.
I have a watering can, but it’s a cheap plastic thing that I bought on a whim about three years ago and it’s one of the most frustrating items I own. I would throw it away if I could ever remember to buy a new one. There is a crack in the seam, so it leaks, and the top is cracked, but that’s my fault because whenever I finish watering the flowers in my front yard, I just toss the watering can over the fence into the backyard so it will be there again the next time I need it.
The leaky seam means that it drips water all the way through the living room, since I fill it up in the backyard and then carry it all the way through my house to the front yard, because my backyard gate is locked and it’s too much trouble to get the key and keep the dog out of the way and open the gate and go back and forth and really, it’s a wonder I ever bother to water the flowers at all, but I really do like them and want them to be healthy and happy.
Even though I admittedly don’t put much effort into making that actually happen.
Now that I think about it, I probably should skip the watering can altogether and buy one of those hoses with the sprinkler on the end and just let it run for a couple of hours a day during these dry spells.
That would also take care of my crepe myrtle, which is about to blossom in spectacular fashion despite the fact that it receives no care from me whatsoever, and likewise with my pretty little Rose of Sharon bush, which is loaded with buds and is already attracting curious bees who are waiting for the pink blooms to appear.
There are a couple of stalks of ornamental grass in the flowerbed but they aren’t doing much and haven’t, really, since I planted them two years ago.
I had hopes that they would grow up and out and block the view of the utility boxes and wires on the front of my house, but that has not happened.
My next door neighbor has a huge flock of ornamental grass in his front yard and he told me I can whack a hunk out for my own yard, but I haven’t done that yet, mainly because I don’t know whether this should be done in the spring or in the fall, and so season by season, these opportunities pass me by and nothing ever gets done.
So really, what I want is for my flowers and shrubs and even my pretty little tree to bloom and grow, all without any interference or action on my part.
I want it to rain just the right amounts at just the right times, and for the sun to shine and for the soil to be rich and nutritious and fertile, and for the whole wide world to be beautiful.
What, do you reckon, are the chances for that?
