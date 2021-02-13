It’s not a “get out of jail free” card or total protection or anything like that, but the COVID-19 vaccination was a good, solid step toward reclaiming the life I hope to resume as soon as possible.
When Kentucky first rolled out its proposed schedule of priority recipients, I looked to see which category I might fall into. My first guess was Phase 1C, which includes people age 60 and older, but it turned out that I was eligible for the 1B group because I work for a school district. I personally think first responders should have ranked higher, but nobody asked me.
Like everyone else, I haunted my inbox for the emails with information about where and how we would sign up. As it turned out, really, any of the times or dates on the schedule would have worked for me, but I wanted to avoid my birthday weekend, so snagged a spot in the first weekend in February, and was also happy to get an early morning appointment.
When I have things to do, I like to do them as fast as possible and get them out of the way.
We were given paperwork to fill out in advance, reminded to take our insurance cards and a driver’s license, and to know our employee identification number. I can never remember mine, so I wrote it on my wrist with an ink pen, hoping the people giving shots wouldn’t mistake it for some kind of cheap prison tattoo.
Someone reminded us to wear a shirt that would allow easy access to our upper arm areas.
This presented a bit of a dilemma for me. I have tons of flannel shirts, and it’s easy enough to slip an arm out of a sleeve, but the weather forecast indicated it would be a pretty cold day and I wanted something heavier and warmer. So I compromised with a T-shirt under a sweatshirt, and as it turned out, that worked just fine.
There were large signs directing people on where to enter and where to sign in and where to be screened.
I listened closely and answered truthfully to the questions we’ve all heard so many times by now: Had I tested positive or been in contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19? Had I developed a fever, cough, chills, fatigue, nausea ….?
No, no, no, no ….
On to the next station, where I presented a copy of my insurance card, signed a document promising that I was who I said I was, but showed my driver’s license as proof, dutifully recited my birthdate, and then was shuffled over to a waiting area with a sheaf of papers describing the vaccine, its potential side effects and all the other stuff that goes along with getting a shot.
I barely had time to get settled before I was directed toward a little kiosk where a cheerful young lady waited to give me my shot. I am not sure whether she was a pharmacist or a nurse or a doctor or a health technician or something else. It didn’t matter to me; she gave me a shot that didn’t hurt, and that was the important thing.
Now it was time to go sit in another chair, wiped clean and six feet away from anything else, where I was instructed to wait for 15 minutes and to let someone know if I felt dizzy or sick or anything else.
Another nice lady stopped by and offered two proactive tablets of Tylenol. “Let us know if you feel anything unusual,” she said.
I swooned a little. “I feel a strange craving for Rolling Pin Long Johns,” I said, “but that’s not really anything unusual.”
This being Owensboro, we both laughed. It’s funny because it’s true.
My time up, I followed the arrows and ended up back in the parking lot, then drove home and took a nap, which always makes me feel better.
I had zero side effects, not even the sore arm that many people report.
I’ll go back in about a month and get the second dose. I’m told side effects are more likely the second time around, but I don’t care.
I just want to do my part to get out of jail … free.
