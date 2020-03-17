Dr. Jeremy Luckett of Owensboro has been hired as the full-time medical director for Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Luckett previously served the organization as the medical director of palliative care services, as well as an on-call physician for hospice care.
“We’ve seen increased growth in our programs and know there are more in our community who need our care,” said Belinda Blair, CEO. “We brought two nurse practitioners onboard last year in our palliative program, and we felt the next step was to hire a medical director that would oversee all of our service lines and have a much more dedicated role to serve the needs of our organization.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
