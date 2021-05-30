The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Martin Dwight Aubrey, 44, of the 300 block of Elm Street was charged Friday with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
• Yovanda Jaynelle Roberts, 38, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Joshua Gregory Gibson, 40, of the 2200 block of South Griffith Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Corrina Marie Trevino, 42, of the first block of Colonial Court was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jesus H. Jimenez, 33, of the 700 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Luis Garcia, 28, of Henderson was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
