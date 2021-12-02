Maceo has the most unusual and interesting backstory of any community in the area.
The late Glenn Hodges, a former Messenger-Inquirer reporter and local historian, wrote in 1995 that the community was originally settled by former slaves.
And it is named for Cuban Gen. Jose Antonio de la Caridad Maceo y Grajales — “The Bronze Titan.”
Antonio Maceo was a mixed race Cuban revolutionary, who was killed in battle on Dec. 7, 1896.
He was 51.
Maceo was so popular at the time that the New York Times carried his death on its front page.
Hodges wrote that that County Judge Edwin Pendleton Taylor was the man most responsible for naming the community after Maceo.
He wrote that fire destroyed Yelvington in April 1890 and the merchants, including Taylor, decided to start a new town at a railroad stop called Powers Station.
“The little railroad stop had been called Powers since the railroad opened in 1888, honoring Owensboro lawyer Joshua Powers, who had organized the financing of the new rail line,” Hodges wrote.
“But the name Powers Station became a problem. There was difficulty distinguishing between Powers Station and Powers Store, a small post office near Whitesville,” he wrote.
There were some who wanted the town called Rosebud, but Taylor wanted to honor Maceo, who was enormously popular at the time.
Maceo was among the leaders responsible for the growing tide of patriotism and desire for freedom that was sweeping Cuba.
Hodges wrote that some people believe that Taylor suggested the name of a mixed-race revolutionary “as a courtesy to the community of freed slaves believed to be the first residents at the present site of Maceo.”
He wrote that Gibson Taylor, the judge’s father, had owned 50 slaves.
But Hodges wrote that by the time he died in 1886, Gibson Taylor had donated land to the African Americans in the area for a church and a school.
The First Baptist Church of Maceo, begun in 1870 in the homes of former slaves, he wrote.
It later moved to a log house on the Taylor land.
Hodges said Judge Taylor inherited part of his father’s land there and began selling it to African Americans in the early days of the 20th Century.
He wrote that the school building and a newer church “are the last remnants of that first Black community in Maceo. They still stand on the old Taylor land on Aubrey Road in Maceo.”
