MAD
16.7 in., w/ pic & logo — Bell, Clara, 85, Clarksville (TN), Harris
11.3 in., w/ pic & logo — Cornette, Loretta, 81, Madisonville, Harris
13.3 in., w/ pic & logo — Hoffman, Joy, 85, St. Charles, Bandy
13 in., w/ pic & logo — Noel, Pearl, 88, Madisonville, Elliott Mortuary
11.5 in., w/ pic & logo — Pettus, Barry, 60, Columbus (Ohio), Elliott Mortuary
14 in., w/ pic & logo — Smith, Jimmy, 75, Madisonville, Barnett-Strother
NOTE: On the Jimmy Smith obit, can you change his age to 75?
Any questions, my cell is 901-604-7435 and email is rjoseph.russell@gmail.com. Thanks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.