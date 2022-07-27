Bench press world record holder and Owensboro native Julius Maddox will be the keynote speaker at the 14th annual Young Leaders Luncheon, the Owensboro Family YMCA announced on Tuesday.
The luncheon will be Aug. 12 at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus, with Maddox sharing his story that began at the Owensboro Family YMCA.
The event, which recognizes local high school seniors for outstanding integrity, excellence and a passion to make a difference, is sponsored by UniFirst.
Tables and seats are still available. Contact Kristi Hayden, Owensboro Family YMCA director of operations, at 270-663-8203 or at kristi@owensboroymca.org to reserve.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT OWENSBORO 12, LEXINGTON 2Charles Schneider went 3-for-4 with a double, three run batted in and a run scored as the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers rolled to a five-inning victory in the first round of the American Legion Baseball State Tournament at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Harrison Bowman finished 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, Owen Payne went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Brock Brubaker was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Joshua Mayes was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Cayden Crabtree drove in two runs, and Easton Blandford scored twice.
Peyton Cary got the pitching win, striking out eight batters and giving up two runs on two hits with four walks. The two teams will play again in the second of a best-of-three matchup Wednesday.
LEXINGTON 200 00 — 2 2 5
OWENSBORO 801 03 — 12 13 0
WP-Cary. LP-Kraemer. 2B-Bowman (O). 3B-Schneider (O), Stephan (L).
