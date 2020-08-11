A tragedy was averted in Henderson by Chief of Police Graves when he intercepted Ernest Griffin dragging Gus Acoecommommas to Griffin’s home for the purpose of having his wife identify him as the man who insulted her on the street today. Graves disarmed Griffin, who had a large caliber gun in one hand and had the man by the collar with the other. Griffin was told by his young wife when he went home to supper that Gus had insulted her during the afternoon. Without waiting to eat his supper, Griffin armed himself and went the restaurant where Gus is employed and struck him in the face with the weapon and dragged him to the pavement.
• Aug. 10, 1920, when an auto tire blew out on Main Street with a loud report, William Jacobs was so startled that has mouth flew open and his false teeth fell out. A small dog snatched up the teeth and ran. Mrs. Jacobs pursued it, but the dog escaped, and Mr. Jacobs offered a reward for his teeth.
• Aug. 11, the annual picnic and barbecue for the benefit of St. Peter’s Church at Stanley will be held and as this is always one of the most popular picnics held during the year, and a large crowd is expected to be on hand. The barbecue is held in the Berry woods on the railroad track and those going by train can get off at the grounds. Two dance floors have been built and Emery’s orchestra of Louisville will be on hand to furnish the music.
• Aug. 12, Jack Cradick, claiming to be connected with the filming of pictures for Pearl White, movie actress, who has been in Owensboro for a few weeks, was detained at Henderson and brought back to Owensboro Wednesday afternoon. It is claimed that Cradick has run up unpaid bills at the Star Hotel, borrowing $90 from the proprietor and telling him that he might be able to use him when his company arrived. He also ran up a nice board bill at the Rudd House which was about $100.
• Aug. 13, when the cases of Mike Munday, Ella Ward, Paul Hughes and Jack Aldridge, held in connection with the theft of $1,500 belonging to Atha Henning, a Knottsville farmer from his room at the Farmer’s hotel, were called the prosecution announced that there was no evidence to indicate that Munday, the Ward woman or Hughes, who is a clerk at the hotel, knew anything about the theft and cases against them were dismissed. There were several witnesses against Aldridge, and and attempt was made to prove that he had been with Henning and knew of the sum of money.
• Aug. 14, the vacation school which has been conducted for the past six weeks at Chautauqua park closed yesterday with special exercise, following the regular schedule, with the dramatization of “Cinderella” as an added feature. The children gave their opening program of songs, the Lord’s prayer, Bible stories and a physical drill. The venture has proved quite a success and much praise is given to the people on their work in sewing, modeling in clay wood work and paper work.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 10, 1970, a native of Ohio County has retired from his post as assistant state conservationist at Salina, Kan., after 36 years with the United States Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. The announcement was made July 31 by Morrie A. Bolline, state conservationist for Kansas. Smith had held the assistant position for the past six years. His last job before coming to Salina was at Fort Worth Texas, where he served as river basin specialist.
• Aug. 11, introduction to the library and the adventures in reading offered children by the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library are the basis for lawn parties planned for the next three Saturdays. Children entering the first grade in Daviess County will be entertained Saturday on the library grounds. On the following Saturday the youngsters in various Catholic parishes will be treated to a party. The third group will be of children starting in the Owensboro city schools.
• Aug. 12, the 12th annual Schweizer Fest, observing Tell City’s Swiss heritage, gets underway tonight. Games are planned at the Musik Halle in City Park. The 100th anniversary of the Tell City Planing Mill will be honored at this time. The Kiddies Street Car Parade will be at 9 p.m. Thursday night will include a swimsuit competition for the Miss Schweizer Fest Contest.
• Aug. 13, Owensboro was one of 11 municipalities in the nation cited this week by the America Bar Association for outstanding traffic court programs. The awards are given annually in recognition of achievements in traffic court administration, facilities, environment and community relations. The awards are based on percentage of improvement shown over the past years as well as continued progress.
