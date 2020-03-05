5K
McLean County Middle School’s Young Leaders in Action group, along with 4-H, are hosting a 5K at Myer Creek Park Saturday March 7. Registration begins a 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m.
God’s House of Hope Fish Fry
God’s House of Hope will host its monthly fish fry on Friday March 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Island with all-you-can-eat fish and chicken strips.
St. Sebastian Fish Fry
Join your friends at St. Sebastian for our annual fish fries: February 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27. Enjoy delicious catfish, all the fixings, a drink and dessert — all-you-can-eat! Make sure to join us on Friday, March 27 for a live and silent auction, thanks to our generous community partners and parishioners. We’re looking forward to seeing y’all again this year!
Yard Sale
A community yard sale will be held at Livermore City Hall March 13 and 14.
History Museum
Dr. Hugh Wilhite will provide an entertaining program of singing and banjo playing Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m., at the McLean County History Museum, 540 Main St., Calhoun. This event is free, and everyone is invited. Parking available on the street and behind the Treasure House and museum. Enter thru the double doors on the right side of the museum.
