Make A Note
"Wisdom for a Women's Heart"
A Women's Retreat is taking place on Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Peggy Berry from the KBC will be speaking on the Ministry of Presence. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All women are invited. Bring a gently used or new purse or two for a purse auction. Donations will go to the Lottie Moon Offering. Please RSVP Tracey Short 270-977-4125 or traceyshort14@gmail.com
