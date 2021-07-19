With two top-quality teams in the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers and the Owensboro RiverDawgs playing throughout June and July, there’s almost always some sort of summer baseball action going on around town.
Both programs have high standards for themselves and their players, which means the season’s work begins far before the summer ever arrives.
The Post 9 Bombers of the American Legion feature some of the 3rd Region’s best high school players and 19-year-olds, playing home contests at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
The RiverDawgs of the Ohio Valley League are made up of college athletes that come to Owensboro from as far as Florida, Massachusetts and Texas with some local flavor mixed in, as they play home games at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
Though they compete at different levels, both organizations are run in a similar manner.
“We start in the fall evaluating players we have on our lists for the upcoming season,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “We look at all the area schools, so we have up to 6,000 students in our census that we can use, grades 10 through 12. We start evaluating all the different schools and the talent there, and we start making pick-ups — it’s one of the first things we do every year.”
For the RiverDawgs, the process begins in September when general manager Aaron Biddle and manager Vic Evans Jr. start reaching out to players and colleges for the following summer.
“It’s really a year-long process every year,” Evans said. “You get about a three-week break, and then you kind of jump back into the next season. You’re not playing and you’re not coaching, but it’s a lot of calls and emails and things like that.”
Through the years, the RiverDawgs have built strong relationships with certain colleges — Saint Leo in Florida, Northwood in Michigan and Kentucky Wesleyan, for example — that send a crop of players every season.
“We start contacting those guys really early on, right after their fall ball,” Evans said. “It really gets rolling in October and November, so I’d say by December, we already have 75% of our roster. You always hold the last few spots because there’s always something that changes.”
It’s a diligent process for both teams to find players, but since the Bombers and RiverDawgs have been building their programs over the last few years, it’s less of a challenge with each passing season.
“When people come here, they typically have a good time,” Evans continued.
“They enjoy it, they let other people know, and so it’s a little easier to get players each time.”
Since most players are coming from out of town, the RiverDawgs also work to find host families for housing.
“I think the more people that do it, the more popular it becomes,” Evans said of hosting players for the summer. “Everybody who’s ever done it for us has loved it. It’s a struggle throughout the league every year, but once somebody does it once, they’ll want to do it for three or four years after that. It’s just a really good experience all around.”
Once the rosters are sorted, both teams move on to fundraising.
“We have a ham sale that we do around Thanksgiving that provides us with quite a bit of money,” Freeman said. “We do some team community service, too. I took some kids, and we cleaned up parking lots at some of our sponsors, and they made some donations.
“Another thing, Scott Dotson and Larry Vanover, behind the scenes, are working with some of our sponsors to collect money. We look at tournaments we want to go to for the upcoming season, how they’re going to fit in, and try to figure out how much we’ll need.”
The main idea, Freeman added, is to keep costs low for the players.
“One of the goals that Larry Vanover set from day one, that I have bought into 100%, was that we wanted to offer a program that didn’t put a great financial strain on the families,” he said. “Travel baseball is very prolific, and it’s very expensive. There are some teams that charge $1,500 to $2,500 up front, plus travel costs. This year, we charged a few hundred dollars, but we try to keep it as inexpensive as possible.”
The RiverDawgs hold a number of theme nights and sponsorships throughout the season, with one goal in mind: Provide a positive playing experience.
“We don’t do this to make a lot of money,” Evans said. “If we break even at the end of the year, we’re happy. We do it out of the love of doing it. Being with the guys and building those relationships, that’s why we do this.
“All we’re trying to do is make sure at the end of the day, we’re not in the red. If you’re thinking of becoming an OVL owner for the money, you’re in it for the wrong reasons. We want to provide an opportunity for these guys to keep chasing the dream and to get better, so they can go back to school in the fall as a better player than when they left in the spring.”
It’s also the camaraderie that makes it all worth the effort.
“For me, seeing these boys interact and enjoy each others’ success and building each other up when they make a mistake is the best part,” Freeman said. “We have an unselfish group. We have 17 on the roster this year, which makes it sort of difficult because you only have nine spots on the field. It’s been such a pleasure to watch them, though.
“One of the greatest joys I get — every one of us has things we love doing, that we’re passionate about — I love watching young men having success. They’re growing, getting to know each other, and we’re winning ballgames, which is fantastic.”
The Bombers will open postseason play Thursday at the American Legion State Tournament, while the RiverDawgs’ regular season continues until July 27.
“Hopefully we can continue doing a good job winning games,” Freeman said, “but at the end of the day, those guys are having a good time. Making relationships is what it’s all about.”
Evans agreed.
“Hopefully in these last few games, we can make sure that we put together another winning season,” he said, “but I think the big joy out of it is just the people you meet and all the players you get to know every year.”
