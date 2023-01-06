A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, but not before the officer allowed him to call his grandmother to tell her he was going to jail.
According to the arrest citation, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department responded to the area of 4500 N. Dixie Hwy. around 10 p.m. for a shoplifting call.
A man later identified as Andrew Zane Tanner, of Elizabethtown, was reportedly fleeing toward the bowling alley across the street, the citation said. Tanner was located by police, and as the officer was getting out of the vehicle and approaching, Tanner began crying and taking out two cans of Four Loko, a malt beverage, one from each pocket.
The officer placed the cans on the hood of the cruiser, and Tanner said, “I messed up. I’m sorry. I’m going to jail, aren’t I?” the citation said.
According to the citation, Tanner asked to call his grandmother, and the officer allowed him to. During the call, Tanner told his grandmother he stole from a store and is going to jail.
Tanner started to slowly slip off his sandals, the citation said, and took off running in an attempt to flee.
He was within arm’s reach of the officer and was captured before he could get away.
Tanner continued to try to pull away and resist as he was being handcuffed and attempted to pull away and run again when he was being escorted to the back of the cruiser, the citation said.
The officer could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Tanner as he spoke, he wrote in the citation. The cans police said Tanner took were not open or damaged.
Tanner was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest; first or second offense alcohol intoxication in a public place; second-degree attempted fleeing or evading police on foot and third-degree attempted escape.
