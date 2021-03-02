A 26-year-old Owensboro man was charged with 1st degree robbery, kidnapping and 1st degree wanton endangerment after police say he assaulted a driver and stole a vehicle containing a 4-year-old.
Police say officers responded to Eagles gas station in the 1800 block of Triplett Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle in the 3500 block of New Hartford Road. After a short chase, the vehicle crashed in the 300 block of Legion Park Drive. The suspect was apprehended after fleeing on foot.
According to police, "While officers were taking the suspect into custody, a Good Samaritan brought the child to the Owensboro Police Department advising he located the child abandoned in the 2100 block of Breckenridge Street. The child was unharmed."
The suspect, Jacob "Trace" Cameron, 26, of Owensboro, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for injuries received in the collision.
Police say Cameron could face additional charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.