An Owensboro man was charged with first-degree robbery Wednesday in connection with a Tuesday incident where he allegedly attempted to rob a woman in her vehicle.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Brandon S. Jackson, 38, of Owensboro was charged Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday incident, which occurred at 11:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Frederica Street. Reports say the victim was stopped at a red light when a man later identified as Jackson got into her car through an unlocked door, brandished a knife and demanded money. Reports say the victim fled and flagged down an officer, but Jackson had left the scene.
Reports say Wednesday morning, Jackson followed an employee of Owensboro High School into the building at 9:15 a.m. When told to leave, Jackson became aggressive before exiting. Officers spotted Jackson and connected him to Tuesday's incident.
Owensboro Public Schools spokesperson Jared Revlett said that due to a "distance day," only a handful of students were in the building and because of safety protocols already in place, Jackson would have been unable to get through a secured secondary door and into the school.
Jackson was charged with first-degree robbery in the Tuesday incident, and first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, registered sex offender school restriction violations and misdemeanor charges.
Jackson was being held Wednesday afternoon at the Daviess County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.