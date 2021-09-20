The Owensboro Police Department responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at 12:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 for an adult male who arrived suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and it was determined the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of West 10th Street.
Detectives responded and are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
